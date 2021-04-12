ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Senator A Rehman Malik on Monday thanked Financial Action Task Force (FATF) President Dr Marcus Pleyer for his commitment to carry out the evaluation of India’s mechanism to deal with financial crimes.

“I have been persistently writing to the FATF president about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government’s involvement in money laundering and terror financing,” he said, adding he would surprise the FATF with irrefutable evidence against India.

Rehman Malik, in a statement, said he had written four letters to Dr Marcus Pleyer

pleading action against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for protecting international fugitives, involved in the biggest ever credit fraud and money laundering and terror financing.

He said reportedly the Indian government had written to Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab to nominate an inspector general of police-rank officer each, and Gujarat to nominate a deputy inspector general-rank officer to prepare the ground work for the proposed evaluation of the Indian anti-money laundering regime and legal measures to check financial crimes.

“The Department of Revenue, under the Ministry of Finance, and the Intelligence Bureau, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, will coordinate the whole process and officers from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will also be part of the Indian team,” he added.

Rehman Malik warned the Indian prime minister that he would drag him to the International Court of Justice for his brutalities and crimes against humanity in the occupied Kashmir.