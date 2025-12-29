Major breakthrough for SMEs, comprehensive business plan ready to be presented to PM

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Haroon Akhtar Khan, chaired a high-level meeting with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and international consultancy firm A.T. Kearney to review the comprehensive business plan for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Members of the SMEDA Board also participated in the meeting, where a detailed overview of the SME business plan was presented and discussed, said a release issued here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Haroon Akhtar Khan stated that the SME business plan was developed after extensive consultations with all relevant stakeholders, resulting in a complete and inclusive policy package.

He emphasized that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of empowering SMEs was now translating into reality.

The Special Assistant highlighted that the business plan will ensure the formalization of SMEs, enhance their productivity, and unlock the immense potential of Pakistan’s SME sector.

He noted that longstanding challenges such as limited access to credit, climate change impacts and low productivity will be addressed on a priority basis through this plan.

Haroon Akhtar Khan reaffirmed that under the direct supervision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government is working relentlessly to uplift SMEs and strengthen their role in national economic development.

He further informed that a detailed presentation on the SME business plan has been finalized and will be presented to the Prime Minister in the coming days.

The business plan also includes special provisions to encourage and support women’s participation in SMEs, reflecting the Prime Minister’s belief that women are a key driving force of the economy.

The SME business plan will span three years, and its 100 percent implementation will be ensured, Haroon Akhtar Khan concluded.