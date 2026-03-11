Machinery imports rise 12.88% in seven months

ISLAMABAD, Mar 11 (APP): The imports of the overall machinery group increased by 12.88 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (July–January) compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The increased inflow of machinery is considered a positive indicator for the national economy as it supports productivity enhancement, technology transfer and infrastructure development across multiple sectors.

Experts believe that the rising imports align with the government’s ongoing policy initiatives aimed at strengthening industrial capacity, boosting exports and accelerating economic growth.

According to the official data available with APP, the total imports of the machinery group during July–January of fiscal year 2025-26 were recorded at $6,117.005 million compared to US $ 5,419.048 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year, showing an increase of 12.88 percent.

The data revealed that imports of agriculture sector machinery and implements grew by 10.51 percent, rising from $69.532 million to $76.839 million, which is expected to help improve farm mechanization and enhance agricultural productivity.

Similarly, the imports of textile machinery surged by 28.86 percent from US $ 283.279 million to $365.040 million, supporting modernization in Pakistan’s key export-oriented textile sector and enabling manufacturers to adopt advanced production technologies.

Power-generating machinery imports also increased by 9.43 percent from US $ 434.818 million to US $ 475.836 million, reflecting continued investment in energy infrastructure to ensure reliable electricity supply for industries and households.

A significant rise was recorded in imports of construction and mining machinery, which jumped by 94.05 percent from US $ 77.338 million to US $ 150.071 million. The increase indicates strong momentum in infrastructure development and construction activities across the country.

Likewise, imports of office machinery, including data processing equipment, witnessed a notable growth of 44.26 percent, increasing from US $ 297.888 million to US $ 429.731 million, highlighting the growing pace of digital transformation and automation in both public and private sectors.

Imports of other apparatus rose by 29.22 percent to $421.372 million from $326.087 million, while other machinery imports increased by 22.84 percent from $1,223.381 million to $1,502.807 million during the period under review.

However, imports of electrical machinery and apparatus declined by 15.42 percent, falling from $1,839.040 million to $1,555.498 million.

Economists believe that the growing imports of industrial machinery reflect improved investor confidence and the government’s emphasis on facilitating industrial growth, technological upgradation and sustainable economic development.