Lucky Investments sets new record with Pakistan’s largest mutual fund launch

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 09 (APP):Lucky Investments Limited has made history by executing Pakistan’s largest-ever mutual fund launch, raising a record-breaking Rs 50 billion during the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of its Lucky Islamic Money Market Fund.

This remarkable achievement marks a major milestone in Pakistan’s financial sector, reflecting the strong confidence of investors across the country in the company’s first Sharia-compliant offering, said a news release.

The IPO’s overwhelming response also signals robust demand for Islamic financial products and firmly positions Lucky Investments as a rising force in the asset management industry.

The Lucky Islamic Money Market Fund is the first in a planned series of Sharia-compliant mutual funds to be launched by the company, aimed at catering to the growing interest in ethical and faith-based investing.

Speaking at the fund’s historic launch, the founding CEO of Lucky Investments, Mohammad Shoaib, expressed deep gratitude to the investors.

“Alhamdulillah, we are profoundly grateful for the extraordinary trust placed in us by investors across Pakistan,” he said. “Breaking the national record with a PKR 50 billion subscription in a single day is not just a milestone for Lucky Investments, but a testament to the growing strength of Islamic finance in our market.”

Shoaib added that the company is preparing to launch additional funds in the coming months and remains committed to offering an exceptional customer experience while ensuring strict adherence to Shariah principles.