LSMI grew by 4.82 percent in 06 months

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):The output of the Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) in the country during first half of the current financial year grew by 4.82 percent as compared to the output of the corresponding period of the last year.

The provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries for December, 2025 with base year 2015-16 have been developed on the basis of latest data supplied by the source agencies, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The LSMI output increased by 0.44 percent during the month of December, 2025 when it was compared with the same month of the last year, whereas on month basis, it grew by 9.26% when compared with November, 2025.

The main contributors towards overall growth of 4.82 percent growth are food 0.09 percent, tobacco 0.13 percent , textile 0.26 percent, garments 1.25 percent , petroleum products 0.98 percent, cement 0.66 percent, electrical equipment 0.22 percent, automobiles 1.57 percent, and other transport equipment 0.24percent.

The production in July-December 2025-26 as compared to July-December 2024-25 has increased in food, beverages, tobacco, textile, wearing apparel, paper & board, coke & petroleum products, rubber products, non metallic mineral products, fabricated metal, computer, electronics and optical products, electrical equipment, automobiles and other transport equipment.

While it Decreased in leather products, wood products, chemical products, pharmaceuticals, iron & steel products, machinery and equipment, and furniture.