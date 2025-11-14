Low-cost cattle semen programme launched

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Nov 14 (APP):The Livestock & Dairy Development Department (LDDD) has launched a major initiative to improve the genetic potential of low-yielding cattle by offering affordable access to high-quality breeding services with low-cost cattle semen for increasing overall milk production in Faisalabad division.

Director Livestock Dr. Nadeem Badar said that the program, already operational across Punjab, is designed to support small and medium-scale livestock owners by enabling the breeding of superior cattle through cost-effective reproductive inputs.

He said that Punjab government’s initiative carries immense value for strengthening farmers’ economic stability and promoting modern breeding systems across the division.

He said that provision of high-quality semen will not only improve animal genetics but would also ensure a marked rise in milk production. The farmers should take full benefits from this facility for long-term gains, he added.

He said that under this initiative, high-quality Friesian semen is being provided at Rs.150 per dose while Brahman semen is available at Rs.500 for making advanced breeding options accessible to a wider farming community, he added.

He said that the cattle must meet certain criteria to benefit from the high-quality semen facility. It should be a daily milk-yielding capacity of at least three to five liters, freedom from physical or reproductive diseases, full reproductive maturity and at least one prior calving, he added.

He urged livestock farmers to ensure the use of certified semen to elevate the genetic quality of their herds. He said that improved breeds would significantly enhance milk output in the coming years.

The farmers can contact their nearest veterinary hospital for breeding services while the LDDD’s 24/7 free helpline 08000-9211 is also available for guidance and assistance, he added.