LCCI, RUDA to form joint committee to resolve industrial issues

LAHORE, Nov 24 (APP):Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) will constitute a joint committee to resolve problems of the industry falls in the RUDA jurisdiction.

This was agreed in a meeting between RUDA Chief Operating Officer (COO) Brig. (Retd.) Mansoor Ahmed Janjua and LCCI President Faheem ur Rehman Saigol, Senior Vice President Tanveer Ahmed Sheikh, Vice President of SAARC Chamber Mian Anjum Nisar here at Lahore Chamber on Monday. Former LCCI President Muhammad Ali Mian, Executive Committee members Omar Sarfaraz, Irfan Qureshi, Syed Hasan Raza were also present.

The COO said that no industry will be sealed until and unless the recommendations finalized by the joint committee.

He added, the committee will prepare a comprehensive report on the issues and challenges faced by industries in the RUDA area. Based on this report, future planning will be carried out.

Brig (Retd) Mansoor Ahmed Janjua said, the objective of the RUDA is to transform the area around Lahore into a city with modern facilities. He explained that work is ongoing on the restoration of the Ravi River, construction of a 46-kilometer river embankments, 377 kilometers of roads, 87 kilometers of Metrobus routes, development of areas on both sides of the river, 11 percent blue infrastructure, eight wastewater treatment plants, bridges, dams, and channelization projects. He assured that the RUDA will fully cooperate with LCCI to address the problems of industries in the Saggian area.

LCCI President Faheem ur Rehman Saigol said that industries in the Saggian area have been facing uncertainty over the past few months. He noted that the RUDA has periodically sent notices to property holders and factory owners, asking them to pay 20 percent RDA charges based on the current DC rates and to commercialize the area. He argued that this area was developed under a self-help model, properties were purchased at very low prices, and it still remains underdeveloped. He questioned how 20 to 30-foot pathways are being commercialized under these laws.

He added that lands purchased for 1.2 to 1.5 million rupees per kanal are now being asked to pay 7.5 to 8.5 million rupees per kanal according to current DC rates, which is impossible for most people. The area primarily consists of cottage industries and small factories which provide livelihoods for millions of families.

Faheem ur Rehman Saigol stated that the RUDA’s plan to acquire riverbank lands has created uncertainty for property owners there as well. Market rates in the area have increased significantly over the past two years, and people invested their savings in these properties, so the RDA project has caused anxiety among local residents.

Vice President Saarc Chamber Mian Anjum Nisar said that RUDA was established only a few years ago, while industries in the area have been operating for decades under a self-help model. He argued that new laws should protect the rights of existing industries, while only new industries should be subject to new regulations.

Former LCCI president Muhammad Ali Mian added that the difference between DC rates and actual market rates has created confusion and concern for the business community. He said that LCCI is acting as a mediator to bring all institutions together and find a workable solution.