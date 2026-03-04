LCCI launches Russian language course

LAHORE, Mar 04 (APP):Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol on Wednesday inaugurated the Russian Language Course here at LCCI, aimed at strengthening Pakistan–Russia business and cultural engagement through education and skill development.

LCCI Vice President Khurram Lodhi, Russian Alumni Association (RAA) President Dr. Ashraf Nizami, Honorary Ambassador for Education, Science and Culture (Russia) Dr. Shahid Hassan, along with prominent academic and cultural figures, were also present.

The course will be conducted by Imtiaz-ul-Haq, who had previously completed and taught a Russian language programme at LCCI and is returning to lead the training. The programme aims to equip participants with practical language skills to support trade communication, academic collaboration and professional exchange with Russian partners.

Addressing the ceremony, LCCI President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol said that Russia represents a major global economy and an emerging trade destination for Pakistan. He noted that although bilateral trade between the two countries has improved in recent years, it still remains far below its true potential.

He highlighted Pakistan’s strategic geographic location as a natural gateway to Central Asia, offering Russia access to warm-water routes and regional markets through cost-effective transit corridors, logistics support, and enhanced connectivity linking Russia with South Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East.

He emphasised that Pakistani businesses can explore promising joint ventures with Russian counterparts in sectors including energy, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, engineering goods and information technology. He added that learning the Russian language would enable entrepreneurs and professionals to better understand Russian markets, regulatory frameworks and business culture, thereby strengthening commercial cooperation.

The launch of the Russian Language Course reflects LCCI’s continued efforts to prepare the business community for emerging international opportunities by promoting cultural connectivity, education and trade readiness.