LCCI lauds Pak Army’s swift response to India-backed terrorism

LAHORE, Oct 13 (APP):Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) here Monday lauded the swift and decisive response of Pakistan’s Armed Forces to India-backed acts of terrorism and to the destruction of terrorist hideouts across the border in Afghanistan.

LCCI President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol, Senior Vice President Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh and Vice President Khurram Lodhi also commended the Armed Forces for their remarkable restraint and strategic accuracy, ensuring that not a single civilian was harmed during the operation.

They said that such actions not only safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty but also send a clear message that the nation would never tolerate any aggression or conspiracy against its security and integrity.

The LCCI office-bearers expressed grave concern over the deteriorating attitude of the Afghan regime, which, instead of reciprocating Pakistan’s decades of hospitality and brotherhood, had turned hostile and become a facilitator of violence and instability in the region.

They reminded the world that Pakistan opened its doors to over four million Afghan refugees following the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. For decades, these refugees lived peacefully among us, conducted businesses, found employment and benefited from Pakistan’s generosity.

Yet today, the same country whose people we sheltered has chosen to harbor militants, spread venom and support terror activities aimed at destabilizing Pakistan, they added.

Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol, Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh and Khurram Lodhi said in a joint media statement that Afghanistan’s recent hostility was a betrayal of humanity and brotherhood.

“It is unfortunate that despite Pakistan’s countless sacrifices, Afghanistan continues to turn a blind eye to the elements using its soil against us. This attitude is neither acceptable nor sustainable”.

The LCCI leadership praised the Pakistan Armed Forces for their courageous and timely action in targeting terrorist hideouts across the border. They said the decisive response of Pakistan military had sent a clear message that Pakistan would never tolerate aggression, nor would it allow its sovereignty to be violated. “The entire business community salutes the valor and professionalism of our soldiers who continue to defend the homeland with unmatched dedication”, they added.

They stated that Pakistan’s patience must not be mistaken for weakness. “We are a peace-loving nation, but when our territorial integrity and national interests are threatened, we possess the strength, capability and resolve to respond with full force,” the LCCI leaders warned.

They said that Pakistan’s economic stability and national security were deeply interconnected and terrorism posed a grave challenge to both. They said that the business community had suffered heavy losses due to terrorism over the past two decades, yet remains resilient and patriotic. “Our traders and industrialists are fully united behind the Pakistan Army.

We believe that peace and stability are essential for investment, exports and economic growth and those who attempt to sabotage this peace will face the collective resistance of the entire nation,” they added.

The LCCI office-bearers urged the international community, including the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and international powers to take serious notice of Afghanistan’s irresponsible behavior. They said that the world must hold the Afghan authorities and their backers accountable for promoting terrorism and violating Pakistan’s sovereignty. Continued silence by global powers will only embolden those who thrive on chaos,” the statement cautioned.

The LCCI leadership said that Pakistan had sacrificed more than any other nation in the war against terrorism, losing over 10 million lives and billions of dollars in economic damage. Despite these sacrifices, Pakistan continues to stand on the frontlines for regional peace,” they said. “It is time for the world to recognize Pakistan’s contributions and support its efforts to ensure lasting stability in South Asia”.

They said that every Pakistani stands firmly with the armed forces. “We are one nation under one flag. The enemies of Pakistan will never succeed in dividing us or undermining our strength. The business community, alongside all segments of society, stands shoulder to shoulder with our brave forces in defending every inch of our beloved homeland.”