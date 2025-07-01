LCCI holds 2nd IT Freelancing Awards 2025 show

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 01 (APP):The 2nd LCCI IT Freelancing Awards 2025, organized by Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), honored the unsung heroes of Pakistan’s digital economy, freelancers and IT professionals whose services are now a significant source of foreign remittances.

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider was the chief guest, while the ceremony was hosted by LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry here. The event was attended by prominent figures from the business, diplomatic and technology sectors.

A total of 22 freelancers from across Pakistan were awarded for excellence in fields such as content writing, animation, development, UI/UX design, virtual reality and social media marketing. The award winners included: Nadia Mahmood – Cartoon / Comic Character Designer, Sana Mubashar, Content Writing, Mian Faizan Mahmood, Social Media Marketing Expert, Adnan Ali, DevOps Specialist, Syeda Saba Usman, E-Book Publishing, Zahid Imran, Mobile App Development, Farhan Nazir, Packaging & Label Design, Iqra Sarfraz, Rising Tech Entrepreneur, Women, Muhammad Zohaib Ayub, Search Engine Optimization, Syed Saad Abbas, UI/UX & Graphic Design, Muhammad Rehman Saghir – Video Animation, Hafiz Muhammad Majid Mahmood – Virtual Reality Development, Sarfraz Aqeel, Web Development, Salaha Zafar, Young Women Emerging Talent, Muhammad Muneeb Shakoor – Business Analyst & Leads Generation.

In addition to the freelancers, special awards were also conferred upon several distinguished individuals for their exceptional contributions to IT development, digital policy and leadership including LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman, Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry, SAARC Vice President Mian Anjum Nisar, former LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, former Vice President Faheemur Rehman Saigol Convener, Standing Committee on IT Infrastructure Development & Training Mudassir Naeem Ch, Co-Convener, Standing Committee on IT Infrastructure Development & Training Imad Malik and Daud Nazir of NJ Dynamic Solutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider said that freelancers are not just professionals, they are digital warriors uplifting Pakistan’s global image. They are helping the economy by bringing in foreign exchange, promoting innovation and creating global networks.

He said that it is heartening to see LCCI giving due recognition to this rising digital force. The government must now step forward with full-fledged support through policy, regulation and ease of doing business for freelancers, he added.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad said that freelancing is the backbone of Pakistan’s emerging digital economy. “Our youth are offering IT services to clients around the world. LCCI believes in empowering them with training, recognition and advocacy. This award ceremony is a testament to the Chamber’s commitment to a Digital Pakistan,” he added.

Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman said that Pakistan’s youth are resilient, skilled and globally competitive. Through freelancing, they are bringing in much-needed foreign revenue and building soft power. He said that it is the time, government supports them with tax reforms, international payment gateways and a safe digital working environment.

Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry added that freelancing is no longer a secondary profession. It is a major economic pillar. “Pakistan has the talent – what we now need is infrastructure, policy support and global access. LCCI stands with its youth and tech community.”

Mian Anjum Nisar appreciated LCCI’s role, saying that the freelancing community is the untapped treasure of Pakistan’s economy. “By providing them recognition, we’re not only boosting their morale but also guiding others towards digital self-reliance. I commend LCCI for this visionary initiative.”

Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol was of the view, “We are witnessing a silent digital revolution. Our youth need encouragement, exposure and institutional support. Events like these elevate our IT sector and motivate thousands more to aim higher.”

Ambassador to Rwanda Naeem Khan said that Pakistan’s IT professionals are impressing the world with quality and creativity. Freelancers are the new face of Pakistan’s international outreach. He appreciated LCCI for bridging the gap between local talent and global opportunity.

Convener, Standing Committee on IT Infrastructure Development & Training Mudassir Naeem Chaudhry expressed commitment to digital empowerment and pledged for national and international collaboration to strengthen Pakistan’s freelance economy.