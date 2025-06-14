LCCI condemns Israeli attack on Iran

LAHORE, Jun 14 (APP):Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Saturday condemned the Israeli attack on Iran and termed it a grave violation of international laws and a serious threat to regional and global peace.

In a media statement issued here, LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry expressed deep concern over the escalation of Israeli military actions and urged the international community to take notice and act decisively.

They said that the unprovoked attack on Iran is not only a blatant breach of international law and the UN Charter but also a dangerous provocation that threatens the delicate balance of peace in the Middle East. “We at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry stand in absolute solidarity with the government and people of Iran during this critical and painful time,” they added.

The LCCI office-bearers said that such acts of aggression are unacceptable under all circumstances and particularly alarming when they come from a state that has repeatedly defied global norms and used military force to destabilize the region. This attack represents an escalation that could spiral into a larger conflict, with devastating consequences for millions. It must be condemned in the strongest terms.

Mian Abuzar Shad, Engineer Khalid Usman and Shahid Nazir Chaudhry said that Iran, as a sovereign nation, has every right to defend its territorial integrity and national security. They urged that the international community, the United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and all peace-loving nations, to take immediate diplomatic and legal action to hold Israel accountable for its aggression and prevent further escalation.

This is not simply a matter of politics or military strategy. It is a question of human rights, sovereignty and the rule of law. Every nation, regardless of its political alliances, must respect the boundaries and dignity of others. No country should be allowed to act with impunity,” the LCCI officials jointly stated.

They feared that continued instability in the Middle East would have far-reaching implications not just for political peace, but also for the global economy. They said that rising tensions could severely disrupt international trade routes, energy markets and investor confidence across multiple regions.

Pakistan and Iran share deep-rooted historical, cultural, religious and economic ties. An attack on Iran is felt deeply by the people and business community of Pakistan. Pakistani nation send a clear message of solidarity and assure their full moral support to the Iranian nation. At a time when unity and diplomacy are needed, war and aggression must be rejected outright.

The LCCI office-bearers called for Muslim countries to show unity and take a firm, collective stance through diplomatic and economic forums. The LCCI leadership appealed to world powers not to turn a blind eye to Israel’s repeated violations and to take steps to prevent any further military actions that could destabilize an already fragile region.

They said that the silence in the face of injustice is no longer an option. The international community’s inaction will only embolden the aggressor. It is time for governments, human rights bodies and international organizations to uphold justice, protect human lives and ensure that all nations are held equally accountable under international law.