LCCI committee to ensure viable solution for traders in LAHR Project

LAHORE, Nov 22 (APP):Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Saturday formed an 11-member committee comprising leading private-sector representatives to engage with the government on the Lahore Authority for Heritage Revival (LAHR) Project.

The committee is headed by LCCI President Faheem Ur Rehman Saigol.

LCCI President Faheem Ur Rehman Saigol said that objective of the committee is to develop a win-win situation for the public and private sectors.

He said that Chamber’s primary objective is to ensure that heritage restoration and urban development proceed without undermining the livelihoods of traders who have operated in different markets for decades. He stressed that while the business community supports the preservation of Lahore’s historic character, the proposed solution of relocating traders to basement-level markets is not viable for their commercial sustainability.

“The traders cannot survive in basement markets. Such locations drastically reduce footfall, visibility and business continuity. We need commercially workable alternatives that protect both economic activity and the city’s heritage, the LCCI President noted.

He added, the Chamber is committed to constructive engagement and will not endorse any plan that places the burden of development on small traders. He reiterated that commercial viability, accessibility, safety and long-term business prospects are essential elements of any relocation plan.

The LCCI committee will closely examine the government’s proposed construction of underground markets and parking plazas at Taxali, Sheranwala and Mochi Gates, in light of concerns raised by the 2,285 shopkeepers whose markets fall within the LAHR area. The committee aims to produce comprehensive recommendations that balance heritage restoration goals with the economic realities of thousands of families dependent on these businesses.

Saigol emphasized that displacement without a practical alternative is not acceptable to the business community. “The Chamber will serve as a bridge between traders and the government to ensure transparency, fairness and full protection of traders’ rights. With proper dialogue and stakeholder involvement, this project can become a model for collaborative urban development,” he remarked.

The committee will begin formal consultations with government departments, including the Punjab Housing Department, the city administration and the LAHR authority, in the coming days.