Lahore Central Business District giant step towards jobs creation: CM

LAHORE, Feb 26 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the economic activities helped in alleviating poverty by providing job opportunities and the launch of Lahore Central Business District was a giant step in this regard.

Addressing the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Lahore Central Business District at Walton Airport on Friday, he said the PTI government had achieved another milestone in the city as the promotion of trade and economic activities was pivotal in developing societies.

The PTI has also introduced the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project and the foundation stone of another mega project had been laid to promote economic activities, he said.

Giving details, the CM said that Lahore Central Business District would be completed in three phases over an area of 300 acres. The first phase will be developed over an area of 128 acres and commercial activity of around 1300 billion rupees will be generated, he said.

A commercial district will be established in the first phase, a digital district will be introduced in the second phase while a residential district will be built in the third phase.

The CM maintained that high-rise buildings will depict Lahore’s rich cultural heritage while the project’s entry and exit points will be designed on the pattern of historic gates of the provincial metropolis. This environment-friendly initiative will contain various facilities, he continued.

The CM emphasized that this initiative will generate massive job opportunities while ensuring human resource development. Regrettably, different initiatives were started without proper planning and identification of priorities in the past and this demented approach tremendously burdened the government.

Now, the CM announced that more than two million people will be provided with the best residential facilities through Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project.

The PTI has a focused vision to bring neglected areas at par with other localities and, instead of cutting trees, the incumbent government was giving attention to planting trees which inhale more carbon and exhale more oxygen under urban forest project.

While highlighting the development work done by the PTI government, the CM pointed out that Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Underpass has been completed while underpass and flyover will be constructed at Shahkam Chowk and Karim Block Market Chowk. Meanwhile, underpasses were being constructed near Ghulab Devi Hospital at Ferozpur Road and Band Road Chowk leading towards Samanabad, he added.

Meanwhile, an overhead bridge will be constructed from Lahore Railway Station to Sheranwala Gate to smooth the traffic flow. Above and beyond, the 1,000 bed general hospital project will be completed with Rs. 9 billion at Ferozpur Road over an area of 124 Kanal. Work was in progress with a cost of Rs. 4 billion to complete the mother & child care hospital at Ganga Ram Hospital, he said.

The CM added that the children hospital has been given the status of University of Child Health Sciences; the radiology block has also been completed in Services Hospital and another state-of-the-art bus terminal will be developed at Thokar Niaz Beg.

Electric buses will ply in Lahore in the first phase to save the citizens from environmental pollution, he added. Meanwhile, an underground water storage tank has been constructed for rainwater storage and 10 such facilities will also be developed besides gradual overhauling of outdated sewerage lines in different cities. This has been started with the laying of a large disposal drain from Haji Camp to Ravi, he added.

The CM further stated that an agreement has been signed between LDA and Punjab Bank to construct 4, 000 flats and construction of more than 35,000 apartments over 8,000 Kanal land has been planned. Flats will be given to low-income families on soft terms. The mega projects will be moved forward according to their timelines and Lahore will be put on the path of real development and prosperity, concluded the CM.