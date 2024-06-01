Kyrgyzstan still ideal country for medical education of foreign students: Kyrgyz Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, Jun 01 (APP): The Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan, Ulanbek Totuiaev on Sunday said that Kyrgyzstan is still an ideal country for medical education of foreign students and their government has always provided a good educational environment to foreign students.

Talking to APP, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan, Ulanbek Totuiaev said that recently, some local criminal elements attempted to disrupt the situation in Kyrgyzstan but their government handled the situation according to the constitution. Pakistani students are now safe in Kyrgyzstan and can continue their education, he added.

The ambassador said that Kyrgyzstan has always been an ideal country for Pakistan’s students in medical education and students from Pakistan are coming from different provinces to get quality educational environment there. He said that the relations between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan are ideal and the history of mutual diplomatic and economic relations between the two Islamic brother countries is rooted in the ancient ‘Silk Route.’

He said that recently some elements want to spoil the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan, which both countries are aware of and the people of both countries should also be aware of it.

Replying to a question, he said that the situation was completely under the control of law enforcement agencies and the safety of citizens and public order were ensured. He said there were no seriously injured people among the participants of the incident.

The ambassador said that on the evening of last May 13, a fight broke out between local and foreign citizens in one of the hostels in the eastern part of Bishkek and then the police opened a criminal case under the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic and all participants in the brawl were taken to the police department.

He said that a video of the fight and injured Kyrgyz citizens was released on one of the social media pages, as a result of which on the night of last May 18 in Bishkek a crowd of people gathered demanding that the foreigners be brought to justice.

From the moment information about the incident was received, law enforcement agencies of the Kyrgyz Republic took prompt measures to detain persons involved in the event, both foreign citizens (four Egyptian citizens) and around 10 citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The chief and nine officers of the Internal Affairs Directorate of the Sverdlovsk region were removed from their positions after riots on the night of May 18.

He said that on May 20, 2024, in Astana, on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Zheenbek Kulubaev had a bilateral meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

During the meeting both of the parties discussed issues related to the development of mutually beneficial cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan in such fields as trade and investment, textile, tourism and education, healthcare and other areas, paying a particular emphasis on the enhancement of economic diplomacy, and cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries, as well as on the exchange of high-level visits.

He said that following the regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Astana, end route to Islamabad, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar made a brief stopover in Bishkek. He intended to visit Pakistani citizens receiving relevant treatment in medical institutions of the Kyrgyz Republic.

On May 21,2024 Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Edil Baisalov met with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Ishaq Dar, who arrived in Bishkek on a short visit. The team jointly visited a Pakistani citizen undergoing treatment at the National Hospital.

During the conversation, both parties expressed satisfaction and agreed that recent events could not damage the traditionally friendly Kyrgyz-Pakistani relations.

The ambassador said that Kyrgyz people are looking forward to strengthening ties with the brotherly people of Pakistan, taking into account deep common history, single religion and numerous cultural similarities. The bilateral relations between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan are described as friendly and also have a rich history and many things in common from the perspective of religion, culture, language and traditions, he said.

“For the last years, our countries have organised a significant number of visits on different levels, are actively cooperating within the framework of various regional and international organisations and I am confident that by our joint efforts, we can build prosperous and developed regions for the future of our nations, he stated.

Kyrgyz envoy said the Kyrgyz people are known for their hospitality and Kyrgyzstan has a rich cultural tradition of welcoming guests.