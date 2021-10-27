KSA placing $3bn with SBP, providing $1.2bn oil finance to help Pakistan in balance of payment

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP): Advisor to Finance Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin said Wednesday that Saudi Arabia has indicated to place US$3 billion with State Bank of Pakistan and offer a $1.2 billion deferred oil facility to help Pakistan in balance of payment.

In a tweet, Tarin said the Finance Minister of Saudi Arabia informed him about this generous gesture of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The minister in a tweet thanked the Crown Prince and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this kind gesture.