KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, Apr 10 (APP):Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

X-Press Odyddey Container Ship

WAN HAI 626 Container Ship

M.T Sargodha Tanker

ONE Reliability Container Ship

KK Marlin Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Independent Spirit

Araya Bhum

HSL Perth

X-Press Odyssey

Feng Hui Hai

TS Keelung

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

NIL————————————————————————

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Southern Unicorn 10-04-2025 D/8500 Chemical

JBU Onyx 10-04-2025 D/6000 Base Oil

Hodaka Galax 10-04-2025 D/21500 Chemical

Ever Lasting 10-04-2025 D/ Container

XIN Beijing 09-04-2025 D/L Container

MSC Positano 10-04-2025 D/L Container

Safeen Power 10-04-2025 D/L Container

African Blue Crane 10-04-2025 L/40000 Cement

Oslo Venture 10-04-2025 L/52500 General Cargo

NO 3 Ocean Pioneer 10-04-2025 L/40000 Cement

Haiphong Express 11-04-2025 D/L Container

Zhong GU Express 11-04-2025 D/L Container

ALS Clivia 11-04-2025 D/L Container

Hout 11-04-2025 D/1400 Rice

Maki 11-04-2025 D/1000 Rice

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 129,345 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 26,805 Metric Tons of export cargo and 102,540 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 57,458 19,289 76,747

Bulk Cargo 24,082 554 24,636

Rice ——4,052 4,052

Talc Powder —— 2,910 2,910

Liquid Cargo: 21,000 —— 21,000