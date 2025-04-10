33.2 C
Business

KPT shipping movements report

10
KARACHI, Apr 10 (APP):Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
X-Press Odyddey             Container Ship
WAN HAI 626                 Container Ship
M.T Sargodha                Tanker
ONE Reliability             Container Ship
KK Marlin                   Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Independent Spirit
Araya Bhum
HSL Perth
X-Press Odyssey
Feng Hui Hai
TS Keelung
EXPECTED SAILING:             DATE
NIL————————————————————————
EXPECTED ARRIVAL:             DATE            CARGO
Southern Unicorn            10-04-2025       D/8500 Chemical
JBU Onyx                    10-04-2025       D/6000 Base Oil
Hodaka Galax                10-04-2025       D/21500 Chemical
Ever Lasting                10-04-2025       D/ Container
XIN Beijing                 09-04-2025       D/L Container
MSC Positano                10-04-2025       D/L Container
Safeen Power                10-04-2025       D/L Container
African Blue Crane          10-04-2025       L/40000 Cement
Oslo Venture                10-04-2025       L/52500 General Cargo
NO 3 Ocean Pioneer          10-04-2025       L/40000 Cement
Haiphong Express            11-04-2025       D/L Container
Zhong GU Express            11-04-2025       D/L Container
ALS Clivia                  11-04-2025       D/L Container
Hout                        11-04-2025       D/1400 Rice
Maki                        11-04-2025       D/1000 Rice
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 129,345  Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled  26,805 Metric Tons of export cargo and 102,540 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY                   IMPORT         EXPORT         TOTAL
Containerized Cargo         57,458         19,289         76,747
Bulk Cargo                24,082       554         24,636
Rice     ——4,052   4,052
Talc Powder                 ——          2,910          2,910
Liquid Cargo:               21,000          ——        21,000
