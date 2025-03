- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Mar 27 (APP):Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Grampus Ace Rice

Jin Wan Clinkers

Xin FU ZhouContainer Ship

OOCL Atlanta Container Ship

Ital UniversoContainer Ship

M.T Shalamar Tanker

Sinar Sorong Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Capandreas

Al Soor II

Al Maboobah

Zhong Chang Hong Sheng