Wednesday, March 19, 2025
KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, Mar 19 (APP):Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Annie                      General Cargo
Unity Maria                Clinkers
Melbourne Bridge           Container Ship
Kiran Caribbean            General Cargo
Kmtc Jebel Ali             Container Ship
Maki                       Rice
Jal Kumud     Clinkers
Msc Judith     Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Cma Cgm Cleveland
Ginga Hawk
Anne
Koi
EXPECTED SAILING:             DATE
X-Press Phoenix            19-03-2025
Happy Trader     19-03-2025
EXPECTED ARRIVAL:             DATE            CARGO
Haixiang 19                19-03-2025       L/6600 Molases
Yong Yue 11                19-03-2025       D/L Container
Varada                     19-03-2025       D/L Container
Pluto                      19-03-2025       D/L Container
Oocl Dalian                19-03-2025       D/L Container
Hyundai Shangha            19-03-2025       D/L Container
Cma Cgm Manaus             20-03-2025       D/L Container
Jolly Rosa                 20-03-2025       D/L Container
Hemma Bhum                 20-03-2025       D/L Container
Safeen Power               20-03-2025       D/L Container
Princess Masa              20-03-2025       D/L Container
Ocean Fith                 20-03-2025       L/50950 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 144,098  Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 48,339 Metric Tons of export cargo and 95,759 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY                   IMPORT         EXPORT         TOTAL
Containerized Cargo         33,486         25,063         58,549
BULK Cargo                  15,523            611         16,134
Cement                     ——-          3,332          3,332
Clinkers                   ——-          4,680          4,680
Rice—— 3,764          3,764
Liquid Cargo                46,750          10,889         57,639
