KPT shipping movements report

- Advertisement -
KARACHI, Mar 19 (APP):Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Annie General Cargo
Unity Maria Clinkers
Melbourne Bridge Container Ship
Kiran Caribbean General Cargo
Kmtc Jebel Ali Container Ship
Maki Rice
Jal Kumud Clinkers
Msc Judith Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Cma Cgm Cleveland
Ginga Hawk
Anne
Koi
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
X-Press Phoenix 19-03-2025
Happy Trader 19-03-2025
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Haixiang 19 19-03-2025 L/6600 Molases
Yong Yue 11 19-03-2025 D/L Container
Varada 19-03-2025 D/L Container
Pluto 19-03-2025 D/L Container
Oocl Dalian 19-03-2025 D/L Container
Hyundai Shangha 19-03-2025 D/L Container
Cma Cgm Manaus 20-03-2025 D/L Container
Jolly Rosa 20-03-2025 D/L Container
Hemma Bhum 20-03-2025 D/L Container
Safeen Power 20-03-2025 D/L Container
Princess Masa 20-03-2025 D/L Container
Ocean Fith 20-03-2025 L/50950 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 144,098 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 48,339 Metric Tons of export cargo and 95,759 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 33,486 25,063 58,549
BULK Cargo 15,523 611 16,134
Cement ——- 3,332 3,332
Clinkers ——- 4,680 4,680
Rice—— 3,764 3,764
Liquid Cargo 46,750 10,889 57,639