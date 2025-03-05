20.5 C
Business

KPT shipping movements report

11
KARACHI, Mar 5 (APP):Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
KMTC Mundra               Container Ship
Independent Spirit        Container Ship
M.T Shalamar              Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
X-Press Carina
CMA CGM Shanghai
MSC Alyssa
EXPECTED SAILING:             DATE
SF Darika                           05-03-2025
Navios Unite                       05-03-2025
SEA Fortune                       05-03-2025
WAN HAI 611                     05-03-2025
EXPECTED ARRIVAL:             DATE            CARGO
M.T Mardan                      05-03-2025       D/72000 Crude Oil
Easterly Beech Galaxy       05-03-2025       D/4000  Chemical
X-Press Cassiopeia            05-03-2025       D/L Container
YIN Neng                         05-03-2025       D/42480 General Cargo
BOS Boutros                    06-03-2025       L/5000  Cement
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 149,085  Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 47,667 Metric Tons of export cargo and 101,418 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY                   IMPORT         EXPORT         TOTAL
Containerized Cargo         66,503         36,756        103,259
B.BULK Cargo                   140            172             312
Chickpeas                         475            ——-         475
Clinkers                   ——-                 10,540        10,540
Rice                        ——-                 199             199
Liquid Cargo               34,300          ——                34,
