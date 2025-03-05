KPT shipping movements report

- Advertisement -
KARACHI, Mar 5 (APP):Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
KMTC Mundra Container Ship
Independent Spirit Container Ship
M.T Shalamar Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
X-Press Carina
CMA CGM Shanghai
MSC Alyssa
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
SF Darika 05-03-2025
Navios Unite 05-03-2025
SEA Fortune 05-03-2025
WAN HAI 611 05-03-2025
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
M.T Mardan 05-03-2025 D/72000 Crude Oil
Easterly Beech Galaxy 05-03-2025 D/4000 Chemical
X-Press Cassiopeia 05-03-2025 D/L Container
YIN Neng 05-03-2025 D/42480 General Cargo
BOS Boutros 06-03-2025 L/5000 Cement
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 149,085 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 47,667 Metric Tons of export cargo and 101,418 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 66,503 36,756 103,259
B.BULK Cargo 140 172 312
Chickpeas 475 ——- 475
Clinkers ——- 10,540 10,540
Rice ——- 199 199
Liquid Cargo 34,300 —— 34,