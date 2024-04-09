KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, Apr 09 (APP): Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Stolt Lotus Tanker
Golden Violet Tanker
IAN H Container Ship
Synergy Keelung Container Ship
Independent Spirit Container Ship
Euphoria Container Ship
DEV Ashree Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Kumano
Mumbai
CMA CGM Mercantour
Onur G A
Clemens Schulte
BBG Leader
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Ever Utile 09-04-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Leader 09-04-2024 D/10000 Jet Oil
TS Singapore 09-04-2024 D/L Container
Beijing Bridge 09-04-2024 D/L Container
Feng Hui Hai 09-04-2024 D/58303 General Cargo
XT Prosperity 10-04-2024 D/3000 Chemical
Chemroad Orchid 10-04-2024 D/7918 Base Oil
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 150,914 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 64,608 Metric Tons of export cargo and 86,306 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 50,306 54,106 104,412
B. Bulk Cargo 18,418 —— 18,418
Loose Bulk Cement ——- 336 336
Wheat 11,121 —— 11,121
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 6,461 10,166 16,627