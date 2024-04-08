KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, Apr 08 (APP):Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
WAN HAI 612 Container Ship
Navios Lapis Container Ship
TG Taurus Tanker
Ever Urus Container Ship
BBG Leader General Cargo
Stolt Island Tanker
Mumbai Cement
Onur GA Container Ship
CMA CGM Mercantour Container Ship
Atlantic Ibis Container Ship
Clemens Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Express Rome
Wan Hai 612
Clean Thrasher
Mafrsk Elorence
Sounion Trader
ESL Zanzibar
Sehnaz KA
X-Press Salween
XIN Hong Kong
Ince Inebolu
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Kumano 08-04-2024
Mumbai 08-04-2024
CMA CGM Mercantour 08-04-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Dev Ashree 08-04-2024 D/6500 Chemical
Golden Violet 08-04-2024 L/19000 Molasses
Independent Spirit 08-04-2024 D/L Container
Euphoria 08-04-2024 D/L Container
Synergy Keelung 08-04-2024 D/L Container
Ian H 08-04-2024 D/L Container
TS Singapore 09-04-2024 D/L Container
Beljing Bridge 09-04-2024 D/L Container
Feng Hui Hai 09-04-2024 D/58303 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 344,029 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 167,576 Metric Tons of export cargo and 176,453 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 130,041 125,678 255,719
B. Bulk Cargo 13,928 ——- 13,928
Loose Bulk Cement ——- 9,664 9,664
Mill Scale ——- 15,500 15,500
Wheat 25,566 ——- 25,566
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 6,918 16,734 23,652