KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, Apr 03 (APP):Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Arman 10 Container Ship
SC Taipei Tanker
M.T Quetta Tanker
GSL Elizabeth Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
M.T Mardan
Uafl Dubai
Daytona Beach
Global Highway
PIA
Jolly Palladio
Koi
Olympia
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
MSC Melatilde 03-04-2024
Torm Evolve 03-04-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Hanyu Camellia 03-04-2024 D/2500 Chemical
Clean Thrasher 04-04-2024 D/20000 Carbon Oil
MSC Heidi 03-04-2024
Ever Ulysses 03-04-2024 D/L Container
WAN HAI 612 04-04-2024 D/L Container
Ever Utile 04-04-2024 D/L Container
Express Rome 04-04-2024 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 133,129 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 59,750 Metric Tons of export cargo and 73,379 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 35,828 46,616 82,444
B.Bulk Cargo 213 199 412
Clinkers —— 12,360 12,360
Rice —— 575 575
Wheat 14,236 ——- 14,236
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 23,102 ——- 23,102