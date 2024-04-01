KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, Apr 01 (APP):Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
M.T Mardan      Tanker
Shun long                  Container Ship
CMA CGM Pegasus    Container Ship
Queen Win                 Wheat
APL Antwerp              Container Ship
Torm Evolve                Tanker
Hyundai Brave            Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Moonbeam
Black Rhino
X-Press Phoenix
AL Amal
M.T Sargodha
Express Argentina
MEI Pomeni
KMTC Colombo
EXPECTED SAILING:             DATE
NIL———————————–
EXPECTED ARRIVAL:             DATE            CARGO
SC Talpei                  01-04-2024       D/11000 Chemical
GSL Elizabeth              01-04-2024       D/L Container
MSC Melatilde              01-04-2024       D/L Container
KOI.                       01-04-2024       D/L Container
Wide Alpha                 01-04-2024       D/L Container
Arman 10                   01-04-2024       L/1650 Rice
Global Highway             01-04-2024       D/69 Vehicles
PIA                        01-04-2024       L/17 Project Cargo
Hanyu Camellia             02-04-2024       D/2500 Chemical
M.T Quetta                 02-04-2024       D/73500 Crude Oil
Ever Ulysses               02-04-2024       D/L Container
Jolly Palladio             02-04-2024       D/L Container
Olympia                    02-04-2024       D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 336,719  Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 105,863 Metric Tons of export cargo and 230,856 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY                    IMPORT         EXPORT         TOTAL
Containerized Cargo         105,313         82,972        188,285
B.Bulk Cargo                 10,300——    10,300
Cement                      ——-            711            711
Clinkers                    ——-         21,645          21,645
DI Ammonium Phosphate(DAP)   11,904         ——-         11,904
Rice                        ——-            535             535
Wheat                        23,656         ——-         23,656
Oil/Liquid Cargo:            79,683         ——-         79,683

