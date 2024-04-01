KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, Apr 01 (APP):Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
M.T Mardan Tanker
Shun long Container Ship
CMA CGM Pegasus Container Ship
Queen Win Wheat
APL Antwerp Container Ship
Torm Evolve Tanker
Hyundai Brave Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Moonbeam
Black Rhino
X-Press Phoenix
AL Amal
M.T Sargodha
Express Argentina
MEI Pomeni
KMTC Colombo
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
NIL———————————–
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
SC Talpei 01-04-2024 D/11000 Chemical
GSL Elizabeth 01-04-2024 D/L Container
MSC Melatilde 01-04-2024 D/L Container
KOI. 01-04-2024 D/L Container
Wide Alpha 01-04-2024 D/L Container
Arman 10 01-04-2024 L/1650 Rice
Global Highway 01-04-2024 D/69 Vehicles
PIA 01-04-2024 L/17 Project Cargo
Hanyu Camellia 02-04-2024 D/2500 Chemical
M.T Quetta 02-04-2024 D/73500 Crude Oil
Ever Ulysses 02-04-2024 D/L Container
Jolly Palladio 02-04-2024 D/L Container
Olympia 02-04-2024 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 336,719 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 105,863 Metric Tons of export cargo and 230,856 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 105,313 82,972 188,285
B.Bulk Cargo 10,300—— 10,300
Cement ——- 711 711
Clinkers ——- 21,645 21,645
DI Ammonium Phosphate(DAP) 11,904 ——- 11,904
Rice ——- 535 535
Wheat 23,656 ——- 23,656
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 79,683 ——- 79,683