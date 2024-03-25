KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, Mar 25 (APP):Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Moonbeam   Talc Powder
DM Dragon       Tanker
EVA Tokyo      Tanker
Ital Unica        Container Ship
Hansa Europe   Container Ship
CMA CGM Attila  Container Ship
CMA CGM GeminiContainer Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Vancover
Cheroute Sky
Grace Bridge
X-Press Cassiopeia
DM Dragon
Solar Catie
M.T.Shalamar
GSL Elizabeth
EXPECTED SAILING:             DATE
CMA CGM Attila             25-03-2024
CMA CGM Gemini           25-03-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL:             DATE            CARGO
M.T.Quetta                 25-03-2024       D/72000 Crude Oil
Woojin Elvis               25-03-2024       D/4000 Chemical
CMA CGM Titus              25-03-2024       D/L Container
ES Effort                  26-03-2024       D/7000 Chemical
COSCO Antwerp              26-03-2024       D/L Container
Independent Spirit         26-03-2024       D/L Container
X-Press Capella            26-03-2024       D/L Container
Daytona Beach 26-03-2024       D/27495 DAP
Melpomeni  26-03-2024 D/10300 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 353,361  Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 152,040 Metric Tons of export cargo and 201,321 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY                   IMPORT         EXPORT         TOTAL
Containerized Cargo         96,007         98,671        194,678
B.BULK Cargo                22,468            —         22,468
Cement                      ——          2,069          0,069
Clinkers  ——26,950     26,950
Talc Lumps ——14,00014,000
Wheat  24,769——     24,769
Oil/Liquid Cargo:           58,077         10,350         68,427

