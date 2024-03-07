KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, Mar 07 (APP): Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

M.T Mardan Clinkers

API Bhum Tanker

YM Excellence Container Ship

Grammy Brave Tanker

M.T Quetta Fertilizer

SHIPS SAILED:

Carina

NH Erle

MSC Laurence

XT Dolphine

Poavosa Wisdom

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Nil

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Pacefic Horizon II 06-03-2024 D/5000 Chemical

M.T Shalamar 07-03-2024 D/72169 Crude Oil

M.T Lahore 07-03-2024 D/72300 Crude Oil

Cap Andreas 07-03-2024 D/L Container

Colombo Express 07-03-2024 D/L Container

Ever Uranus 07-03-2024 D/L Container

Eternity C 07-03-2024 D/16031 Chickpeas

Xing Pu Dong 08-03-2024 D/L Container

X-Press Pisces 08-03-2024 D/L Container

Xin Beijing 08-03-2024 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 160,004 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 49,766 Metric Tons of export cargo and 110,238 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 33,595 24,376 57,971

B.Bulk Cargo 1,859 154 2,013

Ammonium Sulphate1,208 —– 1,208

Clinkers —- 22,836 22,836

Lentils 2,051 —– 2,051

Wheat 16,848 —— 16,848

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 54,048 2,400 57,077

APP/as