KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, Mar 07 (APP): Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
M.T Mardan Clinkers
API Bhum Tanker
YM Excellence Container Ship
Grammy Brave Tanker
M.T Quetta Fertilizer
SHIPS SAILED:
Carina
NH Erle
MSC Laurence
XT Dolphine
Poavosa Wisdom
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Nil
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Pacefic Horizon II 06-03-2024 D/5000 Chemical
M.T Shalamar 07-03-2024 D/72169 Crude Oil
M.T Lahore 07-03-2024 D/72300 Crude Oil
Cap Andreas 07-03-2024 D/L Container
Colombo Express 07-03-2024 D/L Container
Ever Uranus 07-03-2024 D/L Container
Eternity C 07-03-2024 D/16031 Chickpeas
Xing Pu Dong 08-03-2024 D/L Container
X-Press Pisces 08-03-2024 D/L Container
Xin Beijing 08-03-2024 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 160,004 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 49,766 Metric Tons of export cargo and 110,238 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 33,595 24,376 57,971
B.Bulk Cargo 1,859 154 2,013
Ammonium Sulphate1,208 —– 1,208
Clinkers —- 22,836 22,836
Lentils 2,051 —– 2,051
Wheat 16,848 —— 16,848
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 54,048 2,400 57,077
