KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, Feb 21 (APP): Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Ever Utile Container Ship

Aqua-1Boat

Xin Shan TouContainer Ship

Euphoria Container Ship

LV LizzyTanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Captain Karam

YM Express

Meizan

CSCL Jupiter

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Ian H21-02-2024

Ever Utile 21-02-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

M.T.Mardan 21-02-2024 D/63702 Crude Oil

Yateeka 21-02-2024 D/2000 Chemical GSL Elizabeth

GSL Elizabeth 21-02-2024 D/L Container

X-Press Salween 21-02-2024 D/L Container

Seaspan Amazon 21-02-2024 D/L Container

Jolly Rosa 21-02-2024 D/L Container

Medi Chiba 22-02-2024 D/14591 Canola

Banglar Agradoot 22-02-2024 D/8000 Soya Bean Oil

M.T Quetta 22-02-2024 D/72000 Crude Oil

Uafl Liberty 22-02-2024 D/L Container

Wide Alpha 22-02-2024 D/L Container

KSL Qingyang 22-02-2024 D/19008 General Cargo

Yangze 822-02-2024 D/59100 Wheat In Bulk

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 193,397 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 62,598 Metric Tons of export cargo and 130,799 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 48,474 46,673 95,147

BULK Cargo 27,535 52 27,587

Clinkers —— 14,617 14,617

Rice —— 856 856

Rock Phosphate 6,720 —— 6,720

Wheat 22,653 —— 22,653

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 25,442 —— 25,817