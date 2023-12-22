KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, Dec 22 (APP): Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Star Blessing Container Ship
Clemens Schulte Container Ship
Navios Bahamas Container Ship
KMTC Colombo Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
NYK Vesta
Spil Karini
Gregos
Oriental Hibiscus
CNC Rich
APL Phoenix
Star Blessing
Yaya Goose
Estia
Independent Spirit
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Clemens Schulte 22-12-2023
M.T Mardan 22-12-2023
Tclc Luzhou 22-12-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
SEA Fortune 22-12-2023 D/10000 Chemical
SC Brilliant 22-12-2023 D/6000 Chemical
Cosco Thailand 22-12-2023 D/L Container
MSC Jemima 22-12-2023 D/L Container
Suvari Kaptan 22-12-2023 D/10000 Iron Ore
Torm Evolve 23-12-2023 L/15000 Naphtha
Grace Bridge 23-12-2023 D/L Container
SM Tianjin 23-12-2023 D/L Container
Wadi Bani Khalid 23-12-2023 D/L Container
CMA CGM Colombo 23-12-2023 D/L Container
GUO Tai Ping an 23-12-2023 D/10532 Geberak Cargi
ZI Jing Song 23-12-2023 D/933 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 152,221 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 82,731 Metric Tons of export cargo and 69,490 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 44,762 69,008 113,770
BULK Cargo —— 100 100
Clinkers —— 13,423 13,423
Flour 2,077 —— 2,077
Rock Phosphate 7,450 —— 7,450
Urea 6,525 —— 6,525
Wheat 8,676 —— 8,676
Oil/Liquid Cargo: —— 200 200