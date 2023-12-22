KPT shipping movements report

KPT
KARACHI, Dec 22 (APP): Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Star Blessing                Container Ship
Clemens Schulte              Container Ship
Navios Bahamas               Container Ship
KMTC Colombo                 Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
NYK Vesta
Spil Karini
Gregos
Oriental Hibiscus
CNC Rich
APL Phoenix
Star Blessing
Yaya Goose
Estia
Independent Spirit
EXPECTED SAILING:             DATE
Clemens Schulte             22-12-2023
M.T Mardan                  22-12-2023
Tclc Luzhou                 22-12-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL:             DATE            CARGO
SEA Fortune                 22-12-2023       D/10000 Chemical
SC Brilliant                22-12-2023       D/6000  Chemical
Cosco Thailand              22-12-2023       D/L Container
MSC Jemima                  22-12-2023       D/L Container
Suvari Kaptan               22-12-2023       D/10000 Iron Ore
Torm Evolve                 23-12-2023       L/15000 Naphtha
Grace Bridge                23-12-2023       D/L Container
SM Tianjin                  23-12-2023       D/L Container
Wadi Bani Khalid            23-12-2023       D/L Container
CMA CGM Colombo             23-12-2023       D/L Container
GUO Tai Ping an             23-12-2023       D/10532 Geberak Cargi
ZI Jing Song                23-12-2023       D/933 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 152,221  Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 82,731 Metric Tons of export cargo and 69,490 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY                   IMPORT         EXPORT         TOTAL
Containerized Cargo         44,762         69,008        113,770
BULK Cargo                  ——            100            100
Clinkers                    ——         13,423         13,423
Flour                        2,077         ——          2,077
Rock Phosphate               7,450         ——          7,450
Urea                         6,525         ——          6,525
Wheat                        8,676         ——          8,676
Oil/Liquid Cargo:           ——            200            200

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services