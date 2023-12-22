KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, Dec 22 (APP): Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Star Blessing Container Ship

Clemens Schulte Container Ship

Navios Bahamas Container Ship

KMTC Colombo Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

NYK Vesta

Spil Karini

Gregos

Oriental Hibiscus

CNC Rich

APL Phoenix

Star Blessing

Yaya Goose

Estia

Independent Spirit

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Clemens Schulte 22-12-2023

M.T Mardan 22-12-2023

Tclc Luzhou 22-12-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

SEA Fortune 22-12-2023 D/10000 Chemical

SC Brilliant 22-12-2023 D/6000 Chemical

Cosco Thailand 22-12-2023 D/L Container

MSC Jemima 22-12-2023 D/L Container

Suvari Kaptan 22-12-2023 D/10000 Iron Ore

Torm Evolve 23-12-2023 L/15000 Naphtha

Grace Bridge 23-12-2023 D/L Container

SM Tianjin 23-12-2023 D/L Container

Wadi Bani Khalid 23-12-2023 D/L Container

CMA CGM Colombo 23-12-2023 D/L Container

GUO Tai Ping an 23-12-2023 D/10532 Geberak Cargi

ZI Jing Song 23-12-2023 D/933 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 152,221 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 82,731 Metric Tons of export cargo and 69,490 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 44,762 69,008 113,770

BULK Cargo —— 100 100

Clinkers —— 13,423 13,423

Flour 2,077 —— 2,077

Rock Phosphate 7,450 —— 7,450

Urea 6,525 —— 6,525

Wheat 8,676 —— 8,676

Oil/Liquid Cargo: —— 200 200