KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, Dec 01 (APP): Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Xin Pu Dong Container
M.T SargodhaTanker
TRF Kristansand Tanker
Newsun VisionRice
TS SingaporeContainer Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Ever Utile
Arman 10
M.T Mardan
SL Griffin
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
XI Chang Shi 01-12-2023
Medi Astoria 01-12-2023
Xin Pu Dong 01-12-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
PVT Flora 01-12-2023 D/2000 Chemical
Wawasan Topaz 01-12-2023 D/2000 Chemical
Sounion Trader 01-12-2023 D/L Container
Da Chang 01-12-2023 D/3614 General Cargo
Hafnia Ammolite 02-12-2023 D/12 Crude Degummed Soya Bean Bean Oil
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 169,916 Metric Tons. The breakup shows that the port has handled 57,239 Metric Tons of export cargo and 112,677 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 40,285 51,310 91,595
Chickpeas 642 —— 642
Clinkers —– 5,929 5,929
Lentils 1,924 —– 1,924
Rapeseed 2,572 —— 2,572
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 54,048 —— 54,048