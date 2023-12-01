KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, Dec 01 (APP): Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Xin Pu Dong Container

M.T SargodhaTanker

TRF Kristansand Tanker

Newsun VisionRice

TS SingaporeContainer Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Ever Utile

Arman 10

M.T Mardan

SL Griffin

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

XI Chang Shi 01-12-2023

Medi Astoria 01-12-2023

Xin Pu Dong 01-12-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

PVT Flora 01-12-2023 D/2000 Chemical

Wawasan Topaz 01-12-2023 D/2000 Chemical

Sounion Trader 01-12-2023 D/L Container

Da Chang 01-12-2023 D/3614 General Cargo

Hafnia Ammolite 02-12-2023 D/12 Crude Degummed Soya Bean Bean Oil

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 169,916 Metric Tons. The breakup shows that the port has handled 57,239 Metric Tons of export cargo and 112,677 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 40,285 51,310 91,595

Chickpeas 642 —— 642

Clinkers —– 5,929 5,929

Lentils 1,924 —– 1,924

Rapeseed 2,572 —— 2,572

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 54,048 —— 54,048