KPT shipping movements report

KPT
KARACHI, Dec 01 (APP): Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Xin Pu Dong Container
M.T SargodhaTanker
TRF Kristansand Tanker
Newsun VisionRice
TS SingaporeContainer Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Ever Utile
Arman 10
M.T Mardan
SL Griffin
EXPECTED SAILING:      DATE
XI Chang Shi                01-12-2023
Medi Astoria                 01-12-2023
Xin Pu Dong                 01-12-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL:      DATE                 CARGO
PVT Flora                      01-12-2023       D/2000 Chemical
Wawasan Topaz            01-12-2023       D/2000 Chemical
Sounion Trader              01-12-2023       D/L Container
Da Chang                       01-12-2023       D/3614 General Cargo
Hafnia Ammolite             02-12-2023       D/12 Crude Degummed Soya Bean Bean Oil
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 169,916  Metric Tons. The breakup shows that the port has handled 57,239 Metric Tons of export cargo and 112,677 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY              IMPORT       EXPORT         TOTAL
Containerized Cargo     40,285         51,310         91,595
Chickpeas                      642               ——              642
Clinkers                          —–               5,929          5,929
Lentils                             1,924              —–          1,924
Rapeseed                     2,572                ——          2,572
Oil/Liquid Cargo:           54,048             ——         54,048

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services