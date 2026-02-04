KPRA forms task force to ensure monitoring, enforcement

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Feb 04 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) constituted a task force to ensure continuous monitoring and enforcement.

The decision was taken during a meeting of KPRA-North held here with ADC KPRA, Muhammad Abbas Khan in the chair.

The meeting discussed matters relating to address issues of non-filing, non-payment, and overall non-compliance by Registered Persons, which are affecting revenue collection.

Accordingly, a 7-member Task Force has been constituted under the supervision of the Deputy Collector KPRA North to ensure continuous monitoring and enforcement.

The Task Force will focus on identifying non-filers, recovery of outstanding taxes, facilitation for voluntary compliance, and verification of correct tax declaration.

Each member of the Task Force shall submit periodic progress reports to the Head of the Task Force. After due examination, the Deputy Collector will consolidate the findings and submit a comprehensive progress report along with actionable recommendations to the forum.

In line with the directions of the Director General KPRA, it was decided to adopt a structured, result-oriented, and sustainable approach to enhance compliance and expand the tax net.

Based on these recommendations, the forum shall formulate and approve targeted field enforcement strategies, including inspections and compliance drives.

In cases where non-compliance persists despite repeated opportunities, strict legal action shall be initiated in accordance with the law, including confiscation of records and sealing of business premises, as a last resort.

It was further decided that regular review meetings of the said forum shall be held on weekly basis under the supervision of the ADC North Region to monitor progress, remove bottlenecks, ensure coordination, and streamline enforcement and compliance efforts in an effective and transparent manner.