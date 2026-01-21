KPRA bids farewell to outgoing DG Fouzia Iqbal

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jan 21 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) on Wednesday held a farewell ceremony in honour of its outgoing Director General, Ms. Fouzia Iqbal, paying tribute to her contributions towards institutional strengthening and her revenue and non-revenue achievements during her tenure.

The ceremony was held at Iftikhar Qutab Memorial Hall and was attended by the newly appointed Director General KPRA, Ms. Irum Naz, Collector Sales Tax on Services, Mr. Syed Kazim Hussain Shah, Advisor Tax Enforcement, Mr. Fazal Amin Shah, along with directors, additional collectors, and senior officers of KPRA.

Speaking on the occasion, DG KPRA Ms. Irum Naz thanked Ms. Fouzia Iqbal for taking time to attend the farewell gathering and shared the professional lessons she learned from her during her tenure. She appreciated the outgoing DG’s leadership and her role in strengthening KPRA as an institution.

Collector STS Mr. Syed Kazim Hussain Shah also lauded the services of Ms. Fouzia Iqbal, highlighting her dedication and effective management during her stay at KPRA.

Other officers speaking at the ceremony shared their experiences of working with the outgoing DG and highlighted various aspects of her professional acumen, including her role in drafting and amending key rules, surpassing revenue targets, and taking initiatives for the professional welfare of KPRA officers and staff.

In her remarks, Ms. Fouzia Iqbal appreciated the professionalism, hard work, and competence of KPRA officers and acknowledged their support in achieving organizational targets.

She thanked DG KPRA Ms. Irum Naz for arranging the farewell and said that her time at KPRA was a valuable learning experience, which she would carry with her as fond memories to her new assignment.

At the end of the ceremony, DG KPRA and senior officers presented mementos and shields to Ms. Fouzia Iqbal in recognition of her services.