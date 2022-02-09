KP Finance Minister calls on Tarin

ISLAMABAD, Feb 09 (APP):Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin held a meeting with Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, Finance Minister, Khyber Pakhunkhwa here on Wednesday.

Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra briefed the meeting on performance of KPK government and highlighted some issues including arrangement for payment of Net Hydel Profit (NHP) by the Federal Government to Government of KPK, financial requirements for erstwhile FATA and federal transfers under NFC award.

He sought support of the Federal Government to resolve these issues.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin assured him full support and cooperation of the Federal government to resolve the issues at priority.