KP ET&NC Department seals tax defaulters’ units

PESHAWAR, Apr 08 (APP): Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa carried out multiple operations on Wednesday in Peshawar and Mardan under its campaign against property tax defaulters.

According to details received from the department, in Peshawar legal action was taken against major tax defaulters under the supervision of ETO-II Tauseef Khan, while the operations were led by Assistant Excise and Taxation Officers Nasir Mehmood Khan and Zar Ali Khan.

Despite repeated notices, several property owners in the jurisdiction of ETO-II failed to clear their outstanding tax dues, resulting in legal action against their units. Similarly, in Ward 11, Mardan, several property units defaulting on tax payments were also sealed.

The department has directed the owners to pay their outstanding dues without delay in order to avoid legal complications and inconvenience.