Kitchen items’ prices ease as SPI goes down 0.43pc

ISLAMABAD, Apr 03 (APP):The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on April 1st, for the combined consumption group, witnessed decrease of 0.43 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 147.12 points against 147.76 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 17.21 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.32 percent decrease and went down from 158.43 points in last week to 157.93 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; and above Rs 44,175 per month decreased by 0.38 percent, 0.39 percent, 0.43 percent and 0.46 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 12 items decreased, 15 items increased while that of 24 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included chicken, tomatoes, diesel, onions, petrol, moong pulse, potatoes, LPG Cylinder, gram pulse and mustard oil.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included bananas, sugar, cooking oil (loose) mutton, beef, shirting, garlic, vegetable ghee (tin), vegetable ghee (loose), bread, curd, milk (fresh), wheat, washing soap and eggs.

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included rice (Basmati broken), rice (Irri 6/9), milk (powdered), gur, salt, chillies, tea (packet), cooked beef, cooked daal, tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, lawn, georgette, gents chappal, gents sandal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, firewood, energy saver,matchbox, telephone call and toilet soap.