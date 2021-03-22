Kerb currency market

KARACHI, Mar 22 (APP): Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 155.75 155.85

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 155.70 156.10

SAUDIA RIYAL 41.35 41.65

UAE DIRHAM 42.35 42.65

EURO 184.50 186.00

UK POUND 214.50 216.50

JAPANI YEN 1.41197 1.43197

CHF 166.36 167.36

DKK 24.68 24.78

NOK 17.96 18.06

SEK 17.99 18.09

AUD $ 119.00 120.00

CAD $ 123.30 124.40

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.05 2.25

Chinese Yuan 23.80 24.80