Kerb currency market

KARACHI, Mar 19 (APP) : Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 156.00 156.10

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 155.70 156.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 41.20 41.60

UAE DIRHAM 42.20 42.60

EURO 184.50 186.00

UK POUND 215.50 217.50

JAPANI YEN 1.40821 1.42821

CHF 167.31 168.31

DKK 24.67 24.77

NOK 18.00 18.10

SEK 18.02 18.12

AUD $ 119.20 120.20

CAD $ 123.00 124.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.05 2.25

Chinese Yuan 23.50 24.50