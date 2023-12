KARACHI, Dec 01 (APP): Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 284.60 285.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 283.00 286.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.70 76.50

UAE DIRHAM 77.70 78.50

EURO 309.00 312.00

UK POUND 358.50 362.00

AUD $ 186.00 189.00

CAD $ 209.00 212.00

CHINESE YUAN 40.50 42.50