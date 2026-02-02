Kazakh, Uzbek Presidents’ visits to open new trade avenues:President ICCI

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP):President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Sardar Tahir Mehmood, has emphasized the need to further strengthen Pakistan’s economic, trade and connectivity relations with regional countries, particularly Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, terming the upcoming visits of their Presidents to Islamabad as highly significant and timely.

He said that the arrival of President of Kazakhstan on February 3 and President of Uzbekistan on February 5 reflects growing mutual trust and shared commitment to regional cooperation, economic integration and sustainable development.

These high-level engagements, he added, open new avenues for expanding bilateral trade, investment, and people-to-people contacts, said release issued here on Monday.

Sardar Tahir Mehmood noted that Central Asian states hold immense potential for Pakistan in sectors such as trade, energy, agriculture, mining, logistics and tourism.

He stressed that improved connectivity projects, including railway and transit corridors, would play a pivotal role in linking Pakistan with Central Asia, enabling cost-effective trade routes and boosting regional commerce.

The ICCI President highlighted that Islamabad, as the federal capital and business hub, is well-positioned to serve as a bridge between Pakistan’s private sector and regional markets.

He expressed optimism that business forums and B2B interactions planned during these visits would help Pakistani entrepreneurs explore joint ventures and long-term partnerships.

On their part, Senior Vice President Tahir Ayub and Vice President Irfan Chaudry reaffirmed ICCI’s commitment to supporting government efforts aimed at enhancing regional cooperation and facilitating the business community.

They hoped that the outcomes of these presidential visits would translate into practical agreements, improved market access and stronger institutional linkages, ultimately contributing to economic growth and prosperity across the region.

They concluded by stating that stronger ties with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan would not only benefit Pakistan’s economy but also promote regional stability, connectivity and shared progress, aligning with the broader vision of regional integration.