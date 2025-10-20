KATI welcomes $3 Billion Pakistan-Vietnam trade target

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Oct 20 (APP): Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) President, Muhammad Ikram Rajput, has welcomed the decision to enhance bilateral trade between Pakistan and Vietnam to $3 billion, calling it a promising step that will play a key role in boosting Pakistan’s industry and exports.

In a statement, Rajput said that expanding trade relations with Vietnam would open new economic opportunities for Pakistan, particularly in textiles, food, chemicals, cotton yarn, engineering, and packaging sectors. presence in global markets.

He added that there is significant potential to expand the current trade volume between Pakistan and Vietnam. However, both countries must focus on enhancing business linkages, technology exchange, and joint ventures to achieve sustainable growth.