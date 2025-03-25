Jazz, Mercantile launch Pakistan’s first iPhone trade-in program

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP):Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital conglomerate, in partnership with Mercantile, Apple’s authorized distributor in Pakistan, has introduced the country’s first-ever iPhone Trade-In Program, making the iPhone 16 series more accessible and affordable.

Under this initiative, customers can trade in their old PTA-approved iPhone 11 or newer models to receive a discount on the latest iPhone 16 series. To further ease affordability, Jazz and Mercantile are offering an additional subsidy bonus on top of the trade-in value, said a news release.

“As a digital leader, Jazz is committed to bridging the digital divide in Pakistan. Our partnership with Mercantile to launch the first iPhone Trade-In Program reflects our focus on innovation and customer convenience,” said Ali Fahd, Head of Marketing at Jazz. “By making premium devices more accessible, we are empowering customers to enhance their digital lifestyle with seamless connectivity and value-added services.”

Nauman Durrani, CEO of Mercantile Pakistan, commented: “This launch simplifies how people in Pakistan can access the latest iPhone models. By working with Jazz, we’re offering a clear, straightforward way for customers to upgrade from older devices and enjoy a better user experience.”

The program is currently available at Jazz Experience Centers in Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi. More details are available on Mercantile’s website. The trade-in offer applies to full-price purchases only and is not available on postpaid installment plans at this stage.

In addition to the trade-in program, Jazz has introduced an exclusive six-month bundle for customers purchasing a PTA-approved iPhone 16 through Jazz. This package includes 200GB of internet, 6 months of free airtime, e-SIM activation, discount vouchers, and handset insurance worth up to Rs. 100,000 covering theft, loss, and damage for 6 months.

Jazz is also offering the iPhone 16 series on an 18-month installment plan for only postpaid customers, providing flexible payment options to suit varying needs. By enabling affordable access to premium devices, Jazz continues to drive digital inclusion, helping individuals and businesses thrive in an increasingly connected world.