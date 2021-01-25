ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): Japan committed to provide Rs 3.078 billion grant assistance for installation of Weather Surveillance Radar system in Sukkur to expend the Jurisdiction meteorological services.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar witnessed the signing ceremony of Japanese grant assistance of worth Rs 3.078 billion for installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Sukkur, said a press release issued by Ministry of Economic affairs here.

This project will help delivery of reliable and timely meteorological services to prevent the damage to life and property caused by disasters.

The grant agreement was signed by the Federal Secretary EAD, Noor Ahmad and Ambassador of Japan in Pakistan, Matsuda Kuninori on behalf of their governments today.

Talking on the occasion, the Secretary EAD expressed that Pakistan valued the reciprocal and congenial relations with Japan and both countries shared mutual stance on most of the regional and international affairs.

He said that Japanese economic assistance had played and would continue to play a vital role in the socio-economic uplift of Pakistan.

He also appreciated the earlier assistance extended by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for installation of the Weather Surveillance Radars in Karachi, Islamabad and Multan and establishment of Specialized Medium Range Weather Forecasting Centre (SMRFC).

He acknowledged Japan as a proactive development partner who has always helped Pakistan during any emergency such as polio and COVID-19 outbreak.

The ambassador apprised that disaster management was one of its priority areas as both the countries were prone to natural disasters with frequent episodes of floods, earthquakes, storms, landslides and heavy rains.

Japan with its experience and technical expertise is glad to assist Pakistan, especially for disaster risk reduction, to save lives and properties of people.

Apart from these projects, Japan regularly offers fully-funded training courses and masters/doctorate programs including Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR), Leaders Capacity Development and Human Resource Development to strengthen disaster management in Pakistan.

The minister appreciated the government and the Peoples of Japan for their continued support.

He assured the Japanese-side of extending all necessary facilitation for more meaningful and enhanced cooperation between the two sides in future.