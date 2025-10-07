Japan provides USD 113,335 grant for education, water supply projects in Rawalpindi, Nowshera

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, October 07 (APP):The government of Japan, under its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) Program, has decided to provide grant assistance of USD 113,335 (equivalent to around Rs.32 million) to two NGOs for development projects in Maskeenabad, Rawalpindi and Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The grant contracts were signed between Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, AKAMATSU Shuichi and representatives of the two NGOs here on Tuesday. The two NGOs that will implement the projects are ACTED and Kaus-e-Kazah Welfare Organization (KKO).

ACTED will receive the grant of USD 61,200 grant (equivalent to around Rs.17.3 million) to rehabilitate the Solar-Powered Water Supply System in one of the most underdeveloped areas in District Nowshera. The project includes the construction of distribution water tank and extending water pipelines to ensure a consistent and safe water supply to the community. This project will benefit 1,470 individuals residing in village Asha khel directly. This is expected to free the women and children from the labor of fetching water.

KKO will receive USD 52,135 grant (equivalent to around Rs.14.8 million) for the Construction of Primary School in Maskeenabad, District Rawalpindi. The school will offer the free education to all 300 students every year which intends to promote the enrollment of out-of-school children in surrounding areas. This project will bring a positive impact on the young generation, especially the families who could not afford for the education of their children.

At the signing ceremony, Ambassador AKAMATSU Shuichi expressed his expectation that these development projects in cooperation with local communities would improve the living standards of Pakistani people at the grassroots level. He also had a heartful meeting with the children from Maskeenabad at the ceremony and emphasized that the education lays a strong foundation for a prosperous country and these young children would be the bright future of Pakistan.

Also, AKAMATSU Shuichi highlighted that basic infrastructure and education have always been a cornerstone of Japan’s Official Development Assistance strategy, reflecting Japan’s own journey of development. The government of Japan will continue to provide flexible and timely support to local NGOs through grant assistance to uplift the social wellbeing of the people of Pakistan.