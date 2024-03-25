Jam Kamal visits TDAP

KARACHI, Mar 25 (APP): Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Monday visited the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and took a detailed briefing about its functions and initiatives to increase country’s exports through promotional activities.

TDAP Chief Executive Muhammed Zubair Motiwala while giving a presentation to the minister regarding TDAP, said that the TDAP had mandate to enhance the export of the country.

He informed that the organization was working on the promotion of exports. He also briefed Jam Kamal about the scheduled local and international exhibitions and delegations.

The minister, earlier on his arrival, was received by the TDAP Chief Executive and officers.