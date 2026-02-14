Jam Kamal announces laptops for BRC Othal students, urges youth to embrace AI, future technologies

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP): Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Saturday announced the provision of laptops to all second-year students of the final batch of Balochistan Residential College Othal, underscoring the government’s commitment to equipping youth with digital tools essential for competing in a rapidly evolving technological world.

The announcement came during an interactive meeting, where students and faculty members of BRC Othal called on the Minister as part of their All Pakistan study tour, said a news release.

“Access to technology is essential for youth to compete in the modern world driven by innovation and artificial intelligence,” Jam Kamal emphasized.

The minister recalled that BRC Othal was established as a gift to the people of Lasbela by his late father, former Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Mir Muhammad Yousaf, reflecting the Jam family’s long-standing commitment to education and knowledge.

He described the institution as a symbol of empowerment for the youth of Balochistan.

Addressing the students, Jam Kamal spoke about the rapidly evolving global technological landscape, particularly the rise of artificial intelligence. He noted that technologies available today through mobile phones can perform tasks that once required multiple offices and professionals, and that within months, these capabilities will grow exponentially.

He cautioned that many traditional jobs may disappear in the coming years and advised students to pursue future-oriented fields.

He highlighted agriculture and livestock, engineering, computer science, data centers, battery technology, the power sector, and mining as key areas of opportunity.

Referring to Balochistan’s mineral wealth, the minister said the province is rich in copper, gold, chromite, manganese, iron, and antimony—critical resources for semiconductors, advanced electronics, and modern industries.

“Proper exploration and utilization of these resources could significantly transform the region’s economy”, he added.

Jam kamal stressed the importance of uninterrupted education, reminding students that lost academic opportunities are difficult to recover. Emerging disciplines such as biomedical sciences, neuroscience, and research were cited as promising pathways beyond traditional career options.

Highlighting the need for modern facilities, he underscored the importance of fiber optic connectivity, high-tech laboratories, and innovation-driven universities. He encouraged students to aim for institutions such as the National University of Sciences and Technology, which integrate industry, research, and advanced technology.

The meeting concluded with students thanking the Minister for his time, guidance, and the laptop initiative, describing it as a meaningful step toward equipping them for the digital future.