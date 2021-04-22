ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP):Former Deputy Prime Minister of Italy and leader of the coalition ruling party, Matteo Salvini Thursday expressed his support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir facing human rights violations in the region.

He also promised to raise the issue at the European Union (EU) forums, said a press release issued by Embassy of Pakistan in Italy.

Former Deputy Prime Minister of Italy and leader of the second largest party in the Italian Parliament, Matteo Salvini which is part of the ruling coalition, Salvini has been a very active member of the European Union for many years.

In a meeting with Pakistan Ambassador in Itlay Jauhar Saleem, Matteo Salvini also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for promoting peace and human rights in its region and expressed his keenness to expand bilateral ties in all areas, especially trade and investment.

During the one to one discussion, a mutual desire for high level exchanges was evinced with Senator Salvini inviting Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Italy and Ambassador Saleem inviting the Northern League leader to visit Pakistan at the head of a parliamentary delegation.

Ambassador Saleem lauded the steadfastness of the Italian government in the face of the devastating Covid 19 pandemic which has resulted in a loss of over hundred thousand lives in Italy and hugely impacted its economy.

He also briefed the Italian leader on the smart strategies employed by the government of Pakistan to curb the spread of Covid and mitigate its effects on the economy.

He said that Italy was Pakistan`s ninth-largest export destination in the world.

The total volume of trade between Italy and Pakistan is over $1.5 billion and the balance of trade is in Pakistan`s favour.

The ambassador said that Italy had supported Pakistan`s case of EU , Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP- Plus) during the review in 2020.

Italy had helped Pakistan in olive cultivation in Pakistan and now the Embassy of Pakistan in Rome was facilitating Italian firms to invest in Pakistan to set up industrial units for olive oil and olive products in Pakistan, he said.

Pakistan`s Ambassador Jauhar Saleem stated that the Government of Pakistan was facilitating Italian investment in textile, leather, industrial stones, and agriculture sectors of Pakistan.

He added that Pakistan’s Embassy in Rome was reaching out to Italian businesses on a regular basis for promoting bilateral trade and investment relations.

Italy hosts the largest Pakistani diaspora in the EU who are contributing to Pakistan’s development through their remittances and investment ventures.