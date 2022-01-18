IT services exports grow by 37.55 pc to $1051 mln in 5 months

Among these services, the export of computer services grew by 39.39 percent as these surged from US $593.170 million last fiscal year to US $826.800 million this year.

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):Pakistan earned US $1051.050 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the first five months of financial year 2021-22.

This shows growth of 37.55 percent as compared to US $764.100 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2020-21, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

Among these services, the export of computer services grew by 39.39 percent as these surged from US $593.170 million last fiscal year to US $826.800 million this year.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed increase of 47.92 percent, from US $200.272 million to US $296.246 million while the exports of hardware consultancy services also roInforse by 256.52 percent from, US $0.276 million to US $0.984 million.

The export and import of computer software related services also rose by 48.73 percent, from US $142.543 million to US $212.008 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services surge to $0.506 million from $0.198 million.

In addition, the exports of other computer services increased by 26.88 percent going up from US$ 249.881 million to US $317.056 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review increased by 83.45 percent by going up from US $1.450 million to US $2.660 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services increased by 108.67 percent, from US $ 0.796 million to US $ 1.661 million whereas the exports of other information services also increased by 52.75 percent, from US $ 0.654 million to US $ 0.999 million.

The export of telecommunication services also witnessed an increase of 30.75 percent as these went up from US $169.480 million to $221.590 million during the year under review, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 38.70 percent during the period as its exports increased from US $56.510 million to US $78.382 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 26.77 percent, from US $112.970 million to US $143.208 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the exports of services from the country, witnessed an increase of 22.94 percent during the first five months of current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports of services during July- November (2021-22) were recorded at $2720.94 million against the exports of $2213.16 million in July- November (2020-21), showing growth of 22.94 percent.

The imports also rose by 34.27 percent by growing from $3012.18 million last year to $4044.42 million during the period under review.