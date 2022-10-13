Ishaq Dar meets Deputy MD IMF Antoinette Sayeh

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP): Minister for Finance Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a productive meeting on Thursday with Deputy Managing Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF) Antoinette Sayeh.

The minister extended gratitude to the IMF for an excellent support provided to Pakistan for macroeconomic stabilization and assured the government’s commitment to the implementation of the fund’s program, the Finance Ministry tweeted.

Meanwhile, the minister also held a meeting with Counselor to US Secretary Treasury David Lipton on International Affairs in Washington. Pakistan’s Ambassador to US Masood Khan was also present on the occasion.