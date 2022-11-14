Ishaq Dar, Hina Rabbani Khar discuss agenda for Afghan visit

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Monday held a preparatory meeting on his visit upcoming to Afghanistan with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance Tariq Bajwa and senior officers from Finance Division and Foreign Office attended the meeting, said a press statement issued by finance ministry.

In the meeting, comprehensive agenda was discussed for carrying out decisive discussions with the Afghan leadership.

Various bilateral initiatives for deepening the cooperation through enhancing the trade and regional connectivity between Pakistan and Afghanistan were discussed during the meeting.

The finance minister was also briefed about the economic and regional peace and stability issues.

The finance minister shared that Pakistan was always determined to support Afghan people and keen for working on framework to help out “our neighboring country, Afghanistan, in these challenging times”.

The finance minister directed to prepare a comprehensive plan for making an effective and result-driven visit to Afghanistan in the near future, the statement added.