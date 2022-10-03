Ishaq Dar asks to ensure cash availability for flood affectees

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday directed to ensure availability of cash at all the distribution points to ensure timely payment of relief cash to flood affectees by strengthening cash distribution system.

The minister said while chairing the meeting to review the payments from cash assistance to flood affectees, a Finance Ministry press release said.

He stressed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Habib Bank Limited (HBL) to redress the grievances of the flood effectees and take every possible step for the smooth and actual distribution of cash relief to them.

Ishaq Dar expressed concern on the malpractices in payments to the flood affectees and emphasized that the government stands with the people in this hour of need and will utilize all available resources for the rescue and assistance of the flood affectees.

Secretary Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) briefed the meeting that almost ninety per cent (90%) of beneficiaries have been paid cash assistance.

The remaining beneficiaries will receive the payment within next five days adding that there were a few complaints regarding malpractices in payment at ATMs and POS.

Governor SBP and President HBL also updated the meeting on the situation and informed that a big volume of the relief cash has been distributed to the flood affectees and apprised on taking steps to address the complaints.

Among others the meeting was attended by Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Governor SBP, President HBL, Secretary Finance, Secretary BISP and senior officers.