Irfan Qaiser Sheikh's death grieves business community

LAHORE, Mar 10 (APP):Lahore Chamber of Commerce Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of former LCCI president Irfan Qaiser Sheikh.

In a condolence message here, the LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan, Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry and Executive Committee members said that entire business community was in a state of shock due to sudden demise of Irfan Qaiser Sheikh.

They said that Irfan Qaiser Sheikh was a great man and his services for the cause of business community would always be remembered. Being President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Irfan Qaiser Sheikh rendered matchless services.

They said that the demise of Irfan Qaiser Sheikh was an irreparable loss. They prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.