Iranian envoy meets FBR chairman

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP): Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Dr Reza Amiri Moghaddam on Wednesday held a meeting with Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters pertaining to customs, cross border trade and management for smooth flow of bilateral trade between the two countries, said a FBR news release.

They agreed to remove the irritants in the barter trade for increased economic activities between the two neighbors.

The two sides also agreed on early operationalisation of gate at Rimdan-Gabd crossing point for facilitation of traders and enhanced cross border trade.

The Iranian ambassador said that expansion of parking area on Taftan side would facilitate Iranian trucks.

He also requested to allow free movement of Iranian trucks at least up till Quetta.

Chairman FBR apprised the ambassador of the legal hurdles in this regard, however, he assured to look into the matter. It was also agreed that both sides will work on sharing trade related data digitally through Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) system.

The Iranian ambassador also invited a delegation comprising of officers of Pakistan Customs and other relevant Departments of Pakistan to Iran for a meeting to resolve all border related issues between the two brotherly countries.

Members of Customs also attended the meeting.